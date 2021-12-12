Where Is Was ‘Sister Swap’ Hallmark Movie Filmed? Is ‘The Store’ Food Bank Real?

Real life sisters Ashley Williams and Kimberly Williams-Paisley star in the Hallmark Channel movie Sister Swap: Christmas in the City, which was filmed in Salt Lake City, Utah and in Vancouver, British Columbia in Canada. The two gorgeous, talented and charming actresses have incorporated Kimberly’s charity into the plot. She and her famous country music singer husband Brad Paisley are founders of The Store.

The Store is essentially a food bank but looks like a grocery store, where people can come in and choose their food, year-round. Kimberly calls it a “food bank with dignity.” In the movie Sister Swap: Christmas in the City, The Store is called Big Mountain Food Bank. Ashley says, “It’s really a special place in our family.”

In real life, The Store is located in Nashville, Tennessee. It was founded in March 2020. “The Store was only open for four days when the COVID-19 pandemic became widespread and it was obvious in-store shopping was not going to be feasible.” A home delivery system for the elderly was immediately put in place: weekly deliveries are currently capped at 450 households and curbside pickup is at 200 per week.

Fun fact: when Carrie Underwood released her new song “Stretchy Pants”, a portion of proceeds benefitted The Store. See video below.

Sister Swap: Christmas in the City premieres on Hallmark Channel on Sunday, December 12 at 8 pm.