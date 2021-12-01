Was ‘Match Made in Mistletoe’ Lifetime Movie Really Filmed In Washington, DC?

The protagonist of the new Lifetime holiday movie Match Made in Mistletoe (originally titled Christmas in Washington) is talented interior designer Emily Barnes (Natalie Lisinska). She’s delighted to be hired by the Belmanian embassy in Washington, D.C. to decorate for their annual holiday charity ball. When Emily meets the newly appointed ambassador Magnus Andersson (Damon Runyan), she’s at first confronted by his “minimalist” approach to decorating. Eventually her Christmas spirit wears off on him and yes, sparks fly between the two.

Alas, Match Made in Mistletoe was not filmed in Washington, DC nor the United States. IMDB lists three filming locations including The Walper Hotel in the Canadian city of Kitchener in southeastern Ontario. Kitchener is known for its lively music scene, and is home to the Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery and the performing arts theatre, the Centre in the Square. And the Walper Hotel is a popular venue for weddings!

Match Made in Mistletoe premieres on Lifetime on Wednesday, December 1 at 8 pm.