Trevor Noah Really Likes His Striped Sweater, Oh And He’s Got a Show at MSG

Comedy star Trevor Noah was looking happy at the NBA big city showdown between the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Knicks this week. Trevor looked even happier than Nets superstar James Harden, who was busy dealing out 34 points in a dramatic win over Julius Randle‘s Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Hey, and while we’re talking about Madison Square Garden, did you know that Trevor Noah has a show coming up in that very arena… what a coincidence!

At least that’s how the savvy and self-aware Trevor lets out the news. MSG just happens to be where he’ll “actually be performing live at on Jan 21st but mentioning that right now seems a bit forced. So let’s not talk about that, or the link in my bio to get tickets…”

Then to deftly deflect this transparent self-promotion (it’s show business, people!), Trevor changes the subject. To his, um, sweater. Which is nice, it’s true. He likes it, he says.

And he will definitely wear it again, he pledges. Now if you can’t get to the Garden –The World’s Most Famous Arena, as it calls itself — you can get your holiday cheer on at the “sister” venue, Radio City Music Hall, a pretty famous place too. Because there’s only one home of The Rockettes!

Meanwhile, the Knicks would prefer to see a lot more of Trevor Noah and a lot less of this guy… or at least less of this guy celebrating.