‘The Virgin Sinners’ Star Stuns In Bikinis, Curve-Hugging Bodycon Dress

In the horror movie The Virgin Sinners (originally titled The Color Rose), a group of seven girls who attend a private school together form a clique dubbed The Sins. Six of the girls plot what they think is a harmless prank against one of their own — Audrey Miller (who represents the sin of “Pride”). When the gorgeous redheaded teen goes missing, the clique becomes “the lethal target of an unknown killer.” Watch trailer below.

Aubrey Miller is portrayed by Brenna Llewellyn. When she posted the gorgeous curve-hugging bodycon Adidas dress below, she captioned it: “trash post.”

She also looks great in a bikini!

Get ready to see more of Brenna: she will appear next on the big screen in the 2022 movie The Hippie Who Came to Roam. She stars as “a mysterious Hippie named Moonflower” who travels to the small town of Roam in search of her missing boyfriend.

The Virgin Sinners premieres on Lifetime Movie Network (LMN) on Christmas Eve, Friday, December 24 at 8 pm.