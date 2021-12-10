Tessa Thompson Wows In Tiny Tube Top, Says “Spank You Very Much”

Actress Tessa Thompson is known for her roles in movies including Creed (Bianca), Avengers and Thor (Valkyrie), Passing (Irene), and in series including Westworld (Charlotte Hale), among others. When not on a Hollywood movie set, Tessa often models as seen in the stunning photos below. Tessa captioned the fashion-forward series of photos for WhoWhatWear: “Spank You very much.”

Tessa’s fans and famous friends are going wild for the looks.

Cindy Crawford’s daughter, professional model Kaia Gerber dropped a red heart-eyed emoji, as did CLAWS star Niecy Nash. Lauren Ridloff (Makkari in Eternals and Connie on The Walking Dead) replied: “Nodding furiously here. Yes. Yes. Yes. Love this!!”

When WhoWhatWear entertainment editor Jessica Baker-Humes shared the photos, she wrote: “Ending the year with a bang.”

Get ready to see more of Tessa: She’ll appear next on the big screen in Thor: Love and Thunder which is scheduled for a July 8, 2022 release.