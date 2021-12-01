Terry Bradshaw Returns To Stage Singing, “Looks Like You Lost Weight!”

When not working as a commentator for an NFL football game, or filming his family reality TV show The Bradshaw Bunch, Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw is often on stage. Wearing a black tam o’shanter with a gray suit and red tie, the 73-year-old Super Bowl champ captioned the photo below: “It’s been a long time but feels good to get back to giving speeches.”

Terry’s fans are showing up in droves to his live presentations. He’s back at Clay Cooper Theater in Branson, Missouri this month due to popular demand. According to the theater: Bradshaw brings “his dynamic singing ability, endearing personality and charisma…with a production that chronicles his life’s journey through comedy, music and storytelling.”

One fan to Terry: “It’s what you’re meant to do. Making an amazing difference in people’s lives.” The Blond Bomber is being showered with compliments including “Looks like you lost weight!! Looking good!”

Get ready to see and hear more of Terry. That’s his voice featured on daughter Rachel Bradshaw’s “Christmas to Me” single above, and of course that’s Terry in the new State Farm TV commercial below.

As Terry says in the State Farm commercial, he’s recorded five country music albums!

The Bradshaw Bunch airs Wednesdays at 9 on E!