Sofia Vergara Stuns In “Flirty” Ruffles, Plays ‘Cocaine Godmother’ Griselda Blanco

Sofia Vergara is best known for her role as Gloria in the long-running family comedy Modern Family, and as a judge on America’s Got Talent with Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel.

When not on TV, the gorgeous and talented Colombian-born actress is promoting her clothing collection available at Walmart. When she shared the stunning photo above, she captioned it: “Hola!! Ok we can all relax, the one shoulder ruffle sweater in red is now in stock!! I’m obsessed with this color, this cut, this material, and really everything about this sweater.” Note: she’s wearing the sweater with her Marisol bootcut jeans.

Get ready to see more of Sofia: she is starring in the upcoming Netflix limited series Griselda, in which she plays Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco aka The Black Widow. Sofia also executive produces. Sofia said of the project (which she’s been working on for eight years!): “Griselda Blanco was a larger-than-life character whose ruthless but ingenious tactics allowed her to rule a billion-dollar empire years before many of the most notorious male kingpins we know so much about.”

Welsh-born actress Catherine Zeta-Jones played the notorious single mom in Cocaine Godmother (see below).

Jennifer Lopez was slated to play Griselda, too, in the film The Godmother.