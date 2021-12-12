SNL Legend Kevin Nealon Plays Dead Uncle Dave In ‘Sister Swap’ Hallmark Movie

In the new Hallmark Channel movie Sister Swap: Christmas in the City, real life sisters Ashley Williams and Kimberly Williams-Paisley once again play sisters Jennifer and Meg Swift. It’s their first Christmas since the passing of their Uncle Dave (Kevin Nealon) who owned the town’s beloved theater, The Madison. Their determined to have fun in theater one more time before it’s sold.

Photo above: Ashley Williams, Kevin Nealon, Kimberly Williams-Paisley in Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday (Hallmark/Crown Media)

Kevin Nealon is known for his years on Saturday Night Live and on TV series including Man with a Plan with former Friends star Matt LeBlanc (as big brother Don), Weeds (Doug Wilson), and in Adam Sandler films including Happy Gilmore (Potter) and The Wedding Singer (Mr. Simms), among many others.

Fun fact: Kevin’s real-life wife, actress Susan Yeagley plays Barb Hutter in Sister Swap: Christmas in the City. Also, Kevin is friends with Kimberly’s husband, country music star Brad Paisley (see below).

Sister Swap: Christmas in the City premieres on Hallmark Channel on Sunday, December 12 at 8 pm.