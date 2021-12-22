Smokey Robinson, 81, Brings Gorgeous Wife To Kennedy Center, “Beauty and Brains”

At the 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors ceremony in Washington, DC, Motown legend Smokey Robinson honors his best friend, Motown Records founder Gordy Berry, 92, who launched the careers of Robinson, Stevie Wonder, The Supremes, Marvin Gaye, The Temptations, and so many more. (Smokey was honored at the Kennedy Center too, in 2006.)

Smokey Robinson, the 81-year-old former Miracles front man (who named his son Berry Robinson after him!) not only honors Berry with words at the famous opera house but also with song. See sneak peek video below.

Smokey’s date for the televised event is his gorgeous wife of 19 years, Frances Glandney Robinson. They will celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary in May 2022. Her profile name on Instagram is MyGirl219.

When the photo below of Frances was posted — regarding a charitable event for Motown music — one fan replied: “beauty and brains!”

The 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors ceremony will air on CBS on Wednesday, December 22 at 9 pm.