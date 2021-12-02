Sharon Stone Reveals Her New Oil Painting and Her Favorite 2-Word Insult

When not on a Hollywood movie set, the gorgeous and talented Sharon Stone is either at work on a painting or giving an interview. Below is her latest painting in process which features a series of volcanos and flowers in the foreground. Her fans and famous friends are showering her with compliments including actress Sela Ward who dropped a series of applauding hands emojis.

Ms. Stone recently sat down for an interview with Grayson Carter‘s new digital publication, Air Mail. (Carter was editor of Vanity Fair from 1992 until 2017.) She captioned the post below: “This was fun.”

The interview is being promoted as Sharon providing answers to 48 of life’s most pressing questions.

Air Mail reveals that Sharon “shares her components to the good life, from her mentor (Israeli Prime Minister Shimon Peres) to her preferred insult, ‘Excuse you.'”

Above is Sharon’s painting “Mother Earth,” which she completed earlier this year. She says she used Iconic London make-up brushes on the painting!