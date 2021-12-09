Sarah Hyland Wears “Cupcake” Crop Top and Miniscule Mini Skirt, New Bob and Bangs!

Actress Sarah Hyland is best known for her role as ditzy daughter Haley Dunphy on Modern Family, and for turning heads on the red carpet. When the gorgeous and talented 30-year-old actress recently showed up to the People’s Choice Awards, stylist Brad Goreski said she was “a chic fashion cloud.” See photos below.

That one-shoulder puffy crop top and matching miniscule mini skirt is by Vera Wang; and the stunning ankle strap heels are by Christian Louboutin. And we haven’t even talked about that beautiful bob with bangs! Her fans the ensemble, her shapely legs, and yes the new hair do.

One fan replied: “She looks like a cupcake I would never want to eat and I’m here for it.”

When hair stylist Nikki Lee posted the close-up photos above, she wrote: “Who knew I cut bobs and bangs?! 🤷🏼‍♀️ The truth is when I lived back home (Reno, NV) I used to cut them all the time. It wasn’t until I moved to the land of long hair (LA) that I stopped. It’s been exciting for my girls to want these changes lately.”

Those “girls” of Nikki also include Selena Gomez — see chic bob photo above.