Sarah Hyland Stuns In Bikini In Big Sur, Surprised By Wells Adams, ‘My Fake Boyfriend’

Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland turned 31 and her fiance Wells Adams, surprised her with a trip to Big Sur. When the gorgeous and talented actress shared the “photo dump” from the getaway, she wrote: “Big Sur Birthday photo dump. @wellsadams surprised me with a weekend getaway filled with wine, deer, and, of course, tree hugging… Feeling full of gratitude, joy, and cheese.” Wells replied to the post: “Dat booty doh.”

Get ready to see more of Sarah: she’s scheduled to appear next on the big screen in the romantic comedy My Fake Boyfriend. It’s about a young man (Keiynan Lonsdale) who follows the advice of his best friend (Dylan Sprouse) and “uses social media to create a fake boyfriend to keep his awful ex-lover out of his life. But everything backfires when he meets the real love of his life, and breaking up with his fake boyfriend proves hard to do.”

My Fake Boyfriend is expected to be released in June 2022.