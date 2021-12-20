Rosario Dawson Looks Fierce In Dying Light 2 Stay Human PlayStation Game

Actress Rosario Dawson is known for her roles in movies including Kids, Josie and the Pussycats, Men in Black II, Rent, Sin City, and Clerks II, among others. When not on a Hollywood movie set, the gorgeous and talented star works on the set of the death-defying reality competition series Go Big Show with fellow judges T-Pain, country singer Jennifer Nettles and pro wrestler Cody Rhodes.

In the sneak peek video above, teasing Season 2 of Go Big Show, Rosario is seen in a number of glamorous ensembles including a yellow silk suit. When she shared the clip, she wrote: “see the craziness for yourself!” TBS replied: “Season 2 acts are wild!”

Get ready to see more of Rosario: the girlfriend of US Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ), will appear next on the big screen in Kevin Smith’s Clerks III, which is scheduled for a 2022 release.

And when not filming or promoting Go Big Show, Rosario is promoting her character in the Dying Light 2 video game, which was released on December 7. With the clip below, she writes: “Excited to share the newest Dying Light 2 Stay Human pre-order bonus-The Reach For The Sky skins pack for my in- game character, Lawan!” She helped design “this fierce character.” Check out those crossbow and paraglider skins!

The Season 2 premiere of Go Big Show will air Sunday, January 6, 2022 on TBS.