Rob Lowe Flaunts Scratched Face, Bandaged Hand, “Pay No Attention To It”

When not filming 9-1-1: Lone Star, Hollywood movie star Rob Lowe also works as a spokesperson for Atkins low-carb diet company. And sometimes, he does both at the same time as seen in the selfie video below.

In the video the 57-year-old actor addresses his Atkins Family, post-Thanksgiving, to remind everyone it’s time to “get back on the horse” with healthy eating. That means a low carb, low sugar, high protein diet (which Atkins is known for). Oh, and that bruise on his face and wrapped arm are “fake.” He tells his fans, “I’m at work, pay no attention to it.”

In the Atkins video commercial above, Rob reveals what he keeps in his fridge to keep his healthy diet. Note: hard boiled eggs, low-sugar berries, tuna salad, and (who knew?) Rob likes to roll up a slice of turkey with cheese around a spear of pickle and dips it into mustard. “It’s literally like a sandwich without the bread.”