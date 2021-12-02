Rihanna Replaces Queen of England In Barbados, Photo Comparisons Of 2 Queens!

It’s a big week in Barbados, as the island nation officially said farewell the Queen of England as its figurehead leader, thereby casting off a legacy of colonialism that no longer fits with the nation’s independent image and status. Barbados declared independence from England more than half a century ago, yet the Queen was still considered head-of-state until this week, when Barbados officially became a Republic.

Now once you’re used to having a queen, there’s a gap to fill. And though it’s an unofficial title, Rihanna is the people’s choice for Queen of Barbados. She’s already an ambassador and at the ceremony to celebrate the inauguration of the republic, Rihanna was named a “national hero.” Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Mottley said: “On behalf of a grateful nation, but an even prouder people, we therefore present to you the designee for national hero of Barbados, Ambassador Robyn Rihanna Fenty.”

And what a change of queens! Here is a photo collection of the two, Queen Elizabeth II and Queen Rihanna, two very rich women with powerful positions! First Rihanna….

Then Elizabeth II…

Now back to Rihanna, with cash….

But not enough cash to buy this crown. Because, you know, priceless…