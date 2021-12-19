Rachael Leigh Cook Warns ‘Tis the Season to be Merry’ Hallmark Movie “Full-Throttle”

The protagonist of the Hallmark Channel Countdown to Christmas movie ‘Tis the Season to be Merry’ is writer Merry Rozella (Rachael Leigh Cook, The Baby-Sitters Club, She’s All That, Josie and the Pussycats). While writing a book about relationships, Merry tries to find a new perspective in the snow-covered mountains of Vermont. In a sweet New England town, she meets charismatic and handsome aid worker Adam (Travis Van Winkle), and yes, sparks fly.

When Rachael Leigh Cook shared the sneak peek photos above, she warned her fans: “This is your official warning! We are bringing the Christmas spirit full-throttle.”

She captioned the festive photos above: “Day 1. That escalated quickly.”

‘Tis the Season to be Merry premieres on Hallmark Channel on Sunday, December 19 at 8 pm.