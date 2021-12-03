Pete Davidson To Play Solider In Vietnam War Movie with ‘The Outsiders’ Like Cast

Pete Davidson is the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian who has successfully crossed-over as a leading actor in movies as seen in the 2020 comedy drama The King of Staten Island. Get ready to see more of Davidson, and not just in the tabloids with Kim Kardashian.

Davidson will appear next on the big screen in Good Mourning with a U with Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, and in Meet Cute opposite Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant, Big Bang Theory).

But can Davidson pull off the role of an American solider in the Vietnam War? It’s been announced that he will star in the movie They Things They Carried, based on the famous book by author and Vietnam veteran, Tim O’Brien.

Oscar nominated actor Tom Hardy (The Reverent), Bill Skarsgård (IT, Deadpool 2), Tye Sheridan (X-Men), and and Stephan James (If Beale Street Could Talk, Selma), also star in the film. Englishman Rupert Sanders (Snow White and the Huntsman) to direct.

Sanders said of the project: “I am so excited about the cast we have put together – we have not seen this many young stars from different backgrounds sharing the screen since the days of Platoon or The Outsiders.”

Above is the cast of Francis Ford Coppola’s The Outsiders which helped launch the careers of actors including Tom Cruise, Rob Lowe, Matt Dillon, and the late Patrick Swayze, among others.