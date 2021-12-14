Paula Abdul Stuns In Plunging Teal Suit with Debbie Gibson, “Shake Your Love” Reunion

On the first I Can See Your Voice holiday spectacular, host Ken Jeong welcomes five gorgeous and talented celebrities: actress Cheryl Hines, former Cheetah Girl Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, funny lady Nicole Byer, choreographer Paula Abdul and superstar pop singer Debbie Gibson. Watch the clip below!

For the big event, Paula rocks a stunning plunging teal suit — see below.

L-R: Debbie Gibson, Paula Abdul, Cheryl Hines (Michael Becker/FOX)

Fun fact: Paula Abdul choreographed Debbie Gibson’s music video for “Shake Your Love” in 1987. Watch below!

I Can See Your Voice Ken Jeong shows his moves off to as Debbie sings the famous pop song!

I Can See Your Voice airs Tuesdays at 8 pm on FOX.