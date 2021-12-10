Mario Lopez Decorates Christmas Tree In Bikini Underwear, Says “Ornaments Were Hung”

The protagonist of the new Lifetime holiday movie Holiday in Santa Fe is no-nonsense greeting card executive Belinda Sawyer (Emeraude Toubia). She travels to Sante Fe with the intention of purchasing the small family-owned business Casa de Milagro, which specializes in Mexican Christmas ornaments. What she didn’t expect was to fall for the son who runs the business, Tony (Mario Lopez).

In real life, when not on TV or filming a movie, Mario spends time with his family. He shared the photo above, of him standing on a ladder to add a star to his Christmas tree at home — without pants and exposing his red bikini cut underwear. He captioned it: “I don’t know which was more of a hazard, the ladder, or getting poked with the tree needles…” and tagged it #OrnamentsWereHung. P.S. That’s his daughter Gia holding his ankles!

Mario’s fans are going wild over the photo and with hilarious comments including: “Must have been up at the crack of dawn.”

Holiday in Santa Fe premieres on Lifetime on Friday, December 10 at 8 pm.