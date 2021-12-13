‘Maps and Mistletoe’ Star Is Canadian Idol Winner Eva Avila, Pink Floyd Tribute Singer

The protagonist of the new Lifetime holiday movie Maps and Mistletoe is a young cartographer of school maps Emilia Martin (Humberly González). Her hope for a quiet holiday is thrown out the window when her hard-hitting boss assigns her a new project — to design a novelty treasure map of the North Pole. The character of Zoe is portrayed by Eva Avila.

The Canadian-born singer/actress Eva Avila is best known for her role as Martha the receptionist on the TV series The Bold Type, and for winning Season 4 of Canadian Idol (the CTV version of American Idol) in 2006. On the grand finale episode, Eva sang the song “Powerless (Say What You Want)” by fellow Canadian singer Nelly Furtado. Watch the archived clip below.

Since then, she’s released three solo albums including her first, Somewhere Else (2006) and her latest, Never Get Enough (2015). And she also sings backup vocals with the rock band Brit Floyd, which covers Pink Floyd songs! Listen to Eva hit those high notes, below!

Maps and Mistletoe premieres on Lifetime on Monday, December 13 at 8 pm.