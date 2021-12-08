Lucy Liu Stuns In ‘Poison Ivy’ Bodycon Dress on Ferrari Roof, “Game Over!”

When not on a Hollywood movie or TV set, actress Lucy Liu (Charlie’s Angels, Kill Bill, Chicago, Elementary) often models. She’s the star of fashion designer Alexander Wang‘s new ad campaign. In the photo below, the gorgeous and talented star strikes a dramatic pose with her back arched high in a clinging white dress.

Lucy’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the photos above and below. Diane Kruger replied: “HOT!” with a red heart emoji. Alexander Wang replied to the car shot: “The only way to play Mahjong on the roof of a Ferrari.” Note: the color of that Alexander Wang ruched bodycon dress is called Poison Ivy ($495).

Lucy always knows how to strike the right pose!

Get ready to see more of Lucy: she’s playing Kalypso in the upcoming movie Shazam! Fury of the Gods.