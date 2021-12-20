Liz Gillies Missing From Dynasty Season 5 Trailer, Fans Freak Out, “Too Soon For Another Death”

On the Season 5 premiere of Dynasty, “Let’s State Over Again,” fallout from Blake’s (Grant Show) gala finally begins to settle and Blake and Cristal (Daniela Alonso) work on the next phase of his campaign. In his hour of need, Liam (Adam Huber) turns to Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) and Kirby (Maddison Brown), and Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) remains in jail.

In the sneak peek video below, Blake is seen hanging Fallon’s stocking on the fireplace mantel but there’s no sign of her in the trailer. Fans are freaking out and asking “Hold on where’s fallon?!” and leaving comments like “prayers that she’s not dead GOD if she’s dead I’m DEAD.”

Another fan replied: “they know people watch just for her, they’d be stupid to kill her. They won’t show her in any of the promo’s though, so everyone tunes in to see if she’s dead… Ugh. I’m still not over Anders dying yet lol, it’s too soon for another death.” (Below is a scene from the Season 4 finale.)

The premiere is following by the second episode “That Holiday Spirit,” in which “Carrington Manor is decorated to the hilt as only the Carringtons can but all is not well at the Manor. Kirby, Liam, Sam, and Culhane all deal with the recent events in very different way.”

The two-hour Dynasty Season 5 event airs Monday, December 20 at 8 pm.