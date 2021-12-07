Lindsey Vonn Turns Heads In Crop Top with NFL Legend Dan Marino, “Ooh Ahh!”

Olympic gold medalist alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn is retired but often attends sporting events not on the slopes. She turned heads at the US Open in New York City when she posed with tennis legend Billie Jean King(See below). And now she’s turning heads in Miami.

Wearing a pretty white crop top and a colorful pair of bootcut yellow trousers, Vonn turned heads as she posed with NFL legend, Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino at the Dolphins game.

She captioned the photos above: “Laces out.” The Instagram account for the NFL team the Miami Dolphins replied: “FinsUp!” and the Hard Rock Stadium said: “Happy to have you here!”

Lindsey also turned heads at a NFL Broncos game. And yes that’s Hall of Fame quarterback John Elway! For the video above, she added the Grits song “Ooh Ahh (My Life Be Like)” featuring Toby Mac.