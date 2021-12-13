‘Let’s Get Merried’ Star Mishel Prada Filming ‘John Wick’ Prequel with Mel Gibson

Former Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria is the executive producer of the new holiday TV movie Let’s Get Merried. The protagonist is Zoe, “a hard-partying, down-on-her-luck, holiday-hater.” When she and four of her girlfriends go on a bachelorette getaway weekend at a Christmas-themed adventure park well, “things get messy.” Zoe is portrayed by Mishel Prada. See hilarious trailer below.

In the video below, all five of the female stars are interviewed and almost all of them conclude that out of all of their characters, Mishel’s character Zoe would get the most coal for Christmas. When Mishel shared the video she asked: “What’s wrong with getting coal for Christmas?” and used the hashtag #naughtyornice.

Mishel is known for her roles on Riverdale (Hermosa Lodge), Vida (Emma), and Fear the Walking Dead: Passage (Gabi), among others. Get ready to see more of Mishel: she’s currently filming the John Wick prequel series set in the 1970s in New York City, The Continental with two-time Oscar winner Mel Gibson. The three-night event will air on Starz in 2022.

In the John Wick movies, The Continental is a global chain of hotels: each functions as a neutral territory for members of the criminal underworld. Note: Lionsgate has said Keanu Reeves likely won’t appear in the series.

Let’s Get Merried premieres on VH1 on Monday, December 13 at 8 pm.