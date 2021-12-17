‘Law & Order SVU’ Star Plays Ballerina In ‘Sugar Plum Twist’ Hallmark Movie

The protagonist of the new Hallmark Channel Countdown to Christmas movie Sugar Plum Twist is professional ballerina Natalia Haddad. After failing to get the coveted role of the Sugar Plum Fairy in this year’s New York City Ballet production of The Nutcracker, she returns home to choreograph a local production. There she meets her #1 fan, ballet student Vivíana Serrano (Laura Rosguer) who has a flare for Latin dance. Watch trailer below.

Natalia is portrayed by Jamie Gray Hyder. As an actress, Jamie is best known for her roles on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (Detective Katriona Tamin), Graceland (Lucia Solano) and True Blood (werewolf Danielle), among others. While Jamie is a classically trained singer who has been involved in the theatre from a very young age, alas, she is not a professional ballerina.

Fun fact: This year, Jamie married actor Michael Trotter, who recently played NASA astronaut Gus Grissom in the TV series The Right Stuff.

Sugar Plum Twist premieres on Hallmark Channel on Friday, December 17 at 8 pm.