‘Law & Order’ Star Ellen Burstyn, 89, Filming ‘Exorcist’ Sequel with Leslie Odom, Jr.

Legendary Hollywood movie star Ellen Burstyn is known for her roles in films including Martin Scorsese’s Alice Doesn’t Live Her Anymore, The Last Picture Show, Requiem for a Dream, and The Exorcist, among many others. The 89-year-old actress is one of the few who have won the Triple Crown of Acting (an Academy Award, a Tony Award, and two Primetime Emmy Awards).

Burstyn currently plays the recurring character of Elliot’s mother Bernadette Stabler on Law & Order: Organized Crime.

Get ready to see more of Burstyn: she is filming the sequel to the famous 1973 film The Exorcist. It’s about a 12-year-old girl who is possessed by a mysterious demonic entity, forcing her mother (Burstyn’s character Chris MacNeil) to seek the help of two priests to save her.

Hamilton star Leslie Odom, Jr. co-stars in the 2023 sequel which is scheduled for an October 13, 2023 release. David Gordon Green, director of Halloween Kills with Jamie Lee Curtis, directs.

Law & Order: Organized Crime airs Thursdays at 10 pm on NBC, right after Law & Order: Special Victims Unit at 9 pm.