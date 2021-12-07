Khloe Kardashian Is NOT Having This Travis Scott Rumor, “IDK Why”

Khloe Kardashian would know, right? And Khloe is not having any of this rumor — unsubstantiated and even unpublished — about the relationship between Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner being on the fictional side of aisle. No way, says Khloe.

The alleged content of an article that was to appear in W magazine, but now won’t, contained speculation — mere speculation, we want to emphasize — that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott weren’t a couple anymore.

Khloe says not true, according to a TikTok response unearthed by Complex. In that post, the Khloe account says “I don’t know why this magazine would write this but they are very much a couple.”

So Khloe confirms that Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner will evidently continue to relish the joys of parenthood together, and weather both the joys and turmoil of fame and fortune as a couple too.