Katheryn Winnick Stuns In Cropped Jacket, Leather Mini Skirt, Thigh-High Boots, “Gorgeous!”

In the Big Sky episode ‘Little Boxes,’ while Tonya works to gain Donno’s trust and Ren’s ear, Cassie and Jenny discover a gruesome message meant for Dietrich in their search to find Travis, leading them to fear the worst.

When not filming Big Sky, actress Katheryn Winnick (Jenny) enjoys her time off the set in super glamorous ensembles as seen in the photo below. Rocking a cropped faux fur jacket with an unbuttoned leather mini skirt and thigh-high boots, the gorgeous and talented star captioned the pic: “Winter LA nights.” More than one fan replied: “Gorgeous!”

Katheryn was most recently featured in New Beauty magazine as seen below. She captioned the red dress photo: “Loved playing dress up.”

Big Sky airs Thursdays at 10 pm on ABC, right after Grey’s Anatomy at 9 pm and Station 19 at 8 pm.