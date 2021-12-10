‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Star Plays Scrooge In ‘A Dickens of a Holiday’ Hallmark Movie

The protagonist of the new Hallmark Channel Countdown to Christmas TV movie “A Dickens of a Holiday!” is Cassie (Brooke D’Orsay, Royal Pains, Two and a Half Men). To make the 100th anniversary of her hometown’s Victorian festival a success, she invites A-list celebrity, action movie star and former high school classmate Jake to play Scrooge in “A Christmas Carol.” Jake is portrayed by real life actor Kristoffer Polaha.

Kristoffer is known for his roles on TV shows including The Good Doctor, Little Fires Everywhere, Ballers, Castle (Caleb), Backstrom (Peter), Ringer (Henry Butler), and Mad Men (Carlton Hanson), among others.

Get ready to see more of Kristoffer: he will appear next on the big screen as Wyatt Huntley in the highly anticipated movie Jurassic World: Dominion with Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum. Jurassic World is scheduled for a June 10, 2022 release.

With the photo above, Kristoffer wrote: “Two months ago I was not built like this,” and says the Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow invited actors to workout with Bailey pros. He says he dropped 17lbs. of fat and added about ten pounds of muscle… and only after two months worth of work!!

A Dickens of a Holiday! premieres on Hallmark Channel on Friday, December 10 at 8 pm.