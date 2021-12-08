Jennifer Aniston Shares Backstage Kisses With Norman Lear, 99, Hearts Explode

Jennifer Aniston captivated a nation on Friends (and on untold numbers of magazine covers) for decades, and she was back at this week on live TV, taking America on a nostalgic trip down network-dominated memory lane. Another name for the time when the big three networks dominated the culture might be Lear’s World, after Norman Lear, the TV genius who created more influential and popular television that anybody alive. And, wow, alive he is at age 99. And alive getting kisses from none other than Jen Aniston herself!

The Facts of Life live reboot, starring Aniston and a sparkling supporting cast, was a smash, of course. And Jen’s backstage glimpses only added to America’s collective sigh. Swipe above for the photos of the kisses. How beautiful! And the comments are pretty much just hearts exploding everywhere.

Lear told his own giant story very well in his book Even This I Get To Experience (see below), but we know that if he gets a chance for a new edition he’ll add a chapter about the day he got those kisses from Jennifer Aniston.