Janel Parrish Dates 58-Year-Old Dad Dermot Mulroney In ‘Christmas Is Cancelled’

Singer/actress Janel Parrish, 33, is best known for her role as Mona Vanderwaal in Pretty Little Liars, and singer/actress Hayley Orrantia, 27, is best known for her role as Erica on The Goldbergs. The two gorgeous and talented entertainers star together in the upcoming holiday movie Christmas Is Cancelled. See trailer below.

Hayley plays Emma Lockhart, a young big city professional who returns home for the holidays. While at home, she’s shocked to learn that her incredibly handsome widowed father, who is portrayed by 58-year-old Dermot Mulroney (My Best Friend’s Wedding, see reunited cast photo below), is dating her former high school frenemy, hottie Brandy Barnes (Parrish).

When Janel shared the trailer below, she wrote: “Get ready for some knee slapping mayhem this holiday season!”

Christmas Is Cancelled will be released on Amazon Prime on Thursday, December 16, 2021.