Jamie-Lynn Sigler Flaunts Hot Pink Bikini Butt Pic, “Don’t Delete!!!”

The gorgeous and talented actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler is best known for her role as teenage daughter Meadow in the iconic series The Sopranos. When not on a TV set — she currently plays Tonya on the ABC crime drama Big Sky with Katheryn Winnick (Vikings) — Jamie-Lynn enjoys the great outdoors as seen in the stunning hot pink bikini photo below. She captioned it: “here for the butt pics.”

Jamie-Lynn’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the photo. Actress Beth Behrs (The Neighborhood, 2 Broke Girls) replied: “So cute” with a fire emoji, and both Claire Holt (Pretty Little Liars, The Vampire Diaries) and Alli Webb implore Jamie-Lynn “Do not delete!!!”

Above are “before and after” post partum photos (2019). Jamie-Lynn reports: “I do strength training 2-3 times a week on a rug in my home. That’s it.”

