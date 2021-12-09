Jaina Lee Ortiz Smolders In Bodycon Dress at West Side Story Premiere, “Still Freaking Out”

In the Station 19 episode ‘A House Is Not a Home,’ while Vic and Jack lean on one another as they process the loss of Dean, and Ben and Bailey try to convince Dean’s parents to allow them to raise Pru, at Station 23, Andy’s (Jaina Lee Ortiz) role temporarily expands and Sullivan subs in.

When not filming Station 19, the gorgeous and talented actress Jaina Lee Ortiz is turning heads on the red carpet. As seen at the premiere of Stephen Spielberg’s West Side Story movie, Jaina stunned in an off-the-shoulder, curve-hugging bodycon dress by Versace, and accessorized with a black velvet choker and strappy stilettos. Swipe photos above to see Jaina with Spielberg, his wife/actress Kate Capshaw and Rita Moreno! Jaina wrote: “still freaking out about meeting Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw.”

Jaina looks amazing in all kinds of dresses!

Station 19 airs Thursdays at 8 pm on ABC, right before Grey’s Anatomy at 9 pm.