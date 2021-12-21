Is ‘Christmas Ball’ Star Real Ballerina? Was Lifetime Movie Filmed In England?

The protagonist of the Lifetime movie The Christmas Ball is professional ballet dancer Clare (Deirdre Mullins). When told that she won’t be dancing the lead in the annual Nutcracker production with the Boston-Cambridge Ballet Company, Clare takes a break and visits her Aunt Bridget (Caroline Langrishe) in England for the holidays. While there, she meets a handsome young historian named Liam (Nick Hendrix).

Irish actress Deirdre Mullins is not a professional dancer, however, English actress Caroline Langrished was trained at Elmhurst Ballet School when a teenager.

Alas, The Christmas Ball was not filmed in England — it was filmed in Belgrade, the capital and largest city of Serbia. The southeast European country is known for its landmark fortress, Beogradska Tvrđava located on the Danube river.

The Christmas Ball premieres on Lifetime on Tuesday, December 21 at 8 pm.