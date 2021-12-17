Hollywood Christmas Parade Host Liz Stanton Stuns In String Bikinis, “Amazing!”

The Hollywood Christmas Parade is back! Four celebrities are hosting the 89th annual event this year: Superman actor Dean Cain, TV talk show host Montel Williams, TV personality Laura McKenzie, and former CHiPs star Erik Estrada. The young special co-host is Elizabeth Stanton — daughter of Laura McKenzie and the Hollywood Christmas Parade’s executive producer David McKenzie.

As an actress, Elizabeth “Lizzy” Stanton, 25, is best known for her role as Liz Sandler on the series This Just In (2016-2017). She played the protagonist: “a socially repressed teenager who arrives at a new school and falls quickly into a group of rather eclectic friends each with their own issues.”

On Instagram, Lizzy describes herself as “just a crazy red head traveling the world!”, and as host of World’s Funniest Animals on The CW. (New episodes stream Sundays.) When not on TV, Lizzy enjoys the great outdoors and often in a bikini as seen in the stunning photos above and below.

When Lizzie shared the smoking hot red bikini pic above she captioned it: “Vacation calories don’t count, so where the snacks at?” More than one fan replied: “Amazing!”

The 89th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade will air Friday, December 17 at 8 pm on CW.