Hannah Brown Wows In Cinched High Waist Jumpsuit and Stilettos, “Obsessed!”

by in Culture | December 7, 2021

DANCING WITH THE STARS - With a lineup of celebrities including a supermodel, a former White House press secretary, a Bachelorette, pro-athletes from the NFL and NBA, a Supreme and a TV icon to name a few, "Dancing with the Stars" is waltzing its way into its highly anticipated upcoming 2019 season. The new celebrity cast is adding some glitzy bling to their wardrobe, breaking in their dancing shoes and readying themselves for their first dance on the ballroom floor, as the show kicks off MONDAY, SEPT. 16 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Justin Stephens) HANNAH BROWN

Hannah Brown on Dancing with the Stars (ABC/Justin Stephens)

When celebrity stylist Sonia Young posted the photos below of reality TV star Hannah Brown (The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, Dancing with the Stars), she wrote: “So proud of the hottest strongest mess I know.” Fans are going wild over Hannah’s floral jumpsuit. More than one replied: “Obsessed!”

That cinched high waist romper with puffy sleeves is by designer Laure Heriard Dubreuil (LHD).

The jumpsuit, which is called Casitas, is made of a stretch cotton blend and features “a classic collar, elbow-length puff-sleeves, a fitted waist, and a cinched high waist pant.” LHD suggests coordinating the jumpsuit with stilettos as Hannah does!

Hannah has been getting all dolled up to promote her new book, God Bless This Mess: Learning to Live and Love Through Life’s Best (and Worst) Moments.

