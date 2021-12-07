Hannah Brown Wows In Cinched High Waist Jumpsuit and Stilettos, “Obsessed!”

When celebrity stylist Sonia Young posted the photos below of reality TV star Hannah Brown (The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, Dancing with the Stars), she wrote: “So proud of the hottest strongest mess I know.” Fans are going wild over Hannah’s floral jumpsuit. More than one replied: “Obsessed!”

That cinched high waist romper with puffy sleeves is by designer Laure Heriard Dubreuil (LHD).

The jumpsuit, which is called Casitas, is made of a stretch cotton blend and features “a classic collar, elbow-length puff-sleeves, a fitted waist, and a cinched high waist pant.” LHD suggests coordinating the jumpsuit with stilettos as Hannah does!

Hannah has been getting all dolled up to promote her new book, God Bless This Mess: Learning to Live and Love Through Life’s Best (and Worst) Moments.