‘Driven To Kill’ Gorgeous Star Stuns In Tiny Mini Dress, “Va Va Vroom!”

The protagonist of the Lifetime movie Driven to Kill (originally titled Wheels of Beauty) is a gorgeous blond named Brittany (Shelby Yardley) When she enrolls in an auto racing school, she has no idea that her instructor Andrew (Philip Boyd, The Haves and The Have Nots) is “mentally unstable.” Andrew falls hard for Brittany and “tries to roll over everybody in her life.”

When not on a movie set, actress Shelby Yardley occasionally models as seen in the stunning photos below. As one fan replied: “Va va voom!”

Driven to Kill premieres on Lifetime Movie Network (LMN) on Thursday, December 23 at 8 pm.