‘Ghosts of Christmas Past’ Star Wows In Hot Pink Bikinis, “Can’t Complain”

The protagonist of the new Lifetime holiday movie Ghosts of Christmas Past is serial “ghoster” on dating apps Ellie. When she’s told by a fortune teller that she must resolve her past and make amends with all of those she ghosted before Christmas, she listens and falls in love during the process.

Ellis is portrayed by actress Annie Clark. The Canadian-born actress is best known for her role as Fiona Coyne on Degrassi: The Next Generation and Degrassi: Minis. When not on a TV or movie set, the gorgeous and talented 29-year-old star enjoys her time off and sometimes in a bikini as seen in the stunning photos above and below.

She captioned the cute polka dot bikini pics below: “summer 2020, honestly can’t complain.”

Ghosts of Christmas Past premieres on Lifetime on Tuesday, December 14 at 8 pm.