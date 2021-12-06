Florence Pugh Flaunts Nose Piercing, “Giving Young Emma Thompson Vibes”

When not on a big Hollywood movie set, 25-year-old English actress Florence Pugh (Black Widow, Little Women) shares photos from her personal life as seen in the stunning series below. She captioned it: “When you wanna be a cool grown up and get a cool new piercing and you instantly fail, go green and then faint.” Florence also warns her fans: “last slide will make your stomach scream.”

Florence’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the close-up photos. Bella Thorne, who knows how to melt the Internet with provocative photos, replied: “Ur making me miss mine!!” Busy Philipps wrote: Next time I see you I’ll show you MY septum ring!” But it was Mindy Kaling who noted: “Getting 1994 Emma Thompson vibes.” More than one fan agreed: “totally see it.” Note: Emma starred in Sense and Sensibility with Kate Winslet and Hugh Grant in 1995.

Florence isn’t afraid to share close-ups: she captioned the pic above: “My MET look #1850sthrowback.”

Get ready to see more of Florence: she stars in Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling with Wilde, Harry Styles, Gemma Chan and Chris Pine. It’s expected to be recently in theaters in September 2022.