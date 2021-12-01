Emma Kenney Wows In Full Body Skinsuit, Swims with Real-Life Sharks

In The Conners episode “Yard Sale, Phone Fail,” while Dan (John Goodman) decides to sell the furniture set he bought for Roseanne (Rosanne Barr) when they were first married, his daughter (Lecy Goranson) and granddaughter Harris (Emma Kenney) exchange a few terse words in the kitchen.

When not filming The Conners, Emma enjoys the great outdoors as seen in the stunning video above. Wearing a gorgeous full body skinsuit, the 22-year-old actress jumps into the water to swim with real-life sharks off the coast of Bora Bora in French Polynesia! Her fans and famous friends are going wild over the video. Alexia Umansky, daughter of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, replied: “Insaneee.”

Emma also looks great on land, as seen in the gorgeous bikini pics above and below.

The Conners airs Wednesdays at 9 pm on ABC.