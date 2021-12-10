Emeraude Toubia Swivels and Stuns In Crop Top Suit, Says “Booty Game Strong”

With Love star Emeraude Toubia stars in the new Lifetime movie Holiday in Santa Fe. She plays greeting card executive Belinda Sawyer who travels to Santa Fe to buy the small family-owned business Casa de Milagro, which makes Mexican Christmas ornaments. She gets distracted by the son who runs the business, Tony (Mario Lopez).

When Emeraude turned her back to the camera in the photos above, she wrote: “Booty game strong.” That crop top suit is by designer Giuseppe di Morabito.

Get ready to see more of Emeraude: she’s set to star in the upcoming comedy Like It Used to Be with Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin), Karla Souza and Lyrik Cruz. It’s about four female best friends on a road trip to Mexico, where one finds out life changing news.

Emeraude looks amazing in everything and from all angles!

Holiday in Santa Fe premieres on Lifetime on Friday, December 10 at 8 pm.