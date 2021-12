Actress Emeraude Toubia is best known for her role as Isabelle Lightwood in the fantasy series Shadowhunters. Get ready to see more of the Canadian-born beauty. She stars as the protagonist Lily Diaz in the new Amazon Original romantic comedy series With Love. See trailer below.

Emeraude is turning heads on the red carpet, as seen in the stunning grey corset suit with a thigh-high slit skirt by designers Azzi & Osta.

With Love premieres on Friday, December 17.