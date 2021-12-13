Eli Manning Throws TD Pass To NBA Superstar Kevin Durant, Amazing Video But KD Won’t Dance

What does the absolute NBA gamer of gamers Kevin Durant do when he catches a touchdown pass at Giants Stadium — a touchdown pass tossed by Giants legend Eli Manning? Well, if you know KD, you know he isn’t dancing in the end zone.

Even after Manning encourages it, Durant just extends his long, long arm and lets everybody know what he’s doing. No dance for the superstar — he’s just handing the ball to the referee and mentally getting ready for the next play. GOATS, you may have heard, don’t dance. Swipe to the third slide for the TD. “Just gonna hand it to the ref,” he says. Nobody but nobody is cooler than Kevin Durant.