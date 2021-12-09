Dylan McDermott Gets Booted Out of Mariska Hargitay’s Law & Order: SVU Chair, “Hilarious”

Actor Dylan McDermott is playing the wicked crime boss Richard Wheatley on the two-hour cross-over episode on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, “People vs. Richard Wheatley.” Before the big episode airs, Dylan, looking super fine in a well-fitted grey double-breast suit, shared the behind-the-scenes video below. Watch what happens when he tries to sit in Mariska Hargitay‘s chair.

Law & Order fans and fellow actors are flooding Dylan with compliments including Elisabeth Rohm who replied with a laughing crying emoji. NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama replied: “Hilarious!” and Rizzoli & Isles star Sasha Alexander replied: “The funniest thing I have ever seen.” And Wolf Entertainment replied: “A cinematic masterpiece. A tragedy of Greek proportions.”

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit airs Thursdays at 9 pm on NBC, right before Law & Order: Organized Crime at 10 pm.