Dolly Parton Posts Psychedelic Multiple Dolly Photo, “This Should Be The Cover of TIME”

What’s better than Dolly Parton? It’s a very hard question to answer, of course, until the obvious strikes you: more than one Dolly! And since Dolly herself knows how to please an audience, she delivers the goods not once but three times. That’s right, three Dolly Partons are better than one. It’s an almost psychedelic pic, with Dollys of difference sizes and eras everywhere!

The Dolly doll is everybody’s favorite. Well, no, the real Dolly is everybody’s favorite. But wait…it’s complicated! The country music and all-around cultural superstar captions her 3-D share like this: “Just me, posing with me, posing with me (as a doll!). Say that ten times fast!” And that doesn’t even include the fact that Dolly and Doll are, you know, pretty much the same word.

The best comment, coming on the heels of TIME magazine selecting irascible provocateur billionaire Elon Musk as person of the year, is the reasonable opinion expressed here: “This Should Be The Cover of TIME.” That’s what Dolly’s most trenchant follower said. You can have some Dolly for your own wall by clicking the gorgeous pic below… Heck, Amazon has an entire DOLLY PARTON STORE! Wait until Jolene sees this.