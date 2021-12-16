‘Dogs of the Year’ Host Keltie Knight, Former Beyoncé Dancer, Flaunts Bikini Pics

Dogs of the Year returns with an all-new cast of characters to charm their way into our hearts. Hosts Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight present the Top Dog stories of 2021 on CW Network on Thursday, December 16 at 8 pm.

Keltie is a former Radio City Rockette (2004-2010) and dancer for Beyoncé and Taylor Swift! She was then known as Keltie Colleen. See video below.

She launched her TV hosting career on CMT Hot 20 Countdown in 2001, and later became a correspondent for The Insider in 2004. She retired from dancing in 2012.

When not on TV, Keltie likes to plan “epic escapes to far away lands where chris knight can’t find wifi + I get him all to myself.” That’s what she wrote when she shared the gorgeous bikini photo series above. Chris Knight is her husband!

Keltie launched her acting career on an episode of Saturday Night Live (as a NASCAR dancer) in 2006; and has appeared in the Disney movie Enchanted (as a dancer), in the 2011 movie Footloose (as a Cowboys’ dancer), and landed the role of Alves in the 2015 movie Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No!

Dogs of the Year premieres on CW on Thursday, December 16 at 8 pm, right before Legacies at 9 pm.