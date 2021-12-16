‘Do You Trust Your Boyfriend?’ Heather Star Wows In Tiny Mini Dress, Fishnets

In the Lifetime movie Do You Trust Your Boyfriend? (originally titled Killer Profile), a group of high school girls set out to test the loyalty of their boyfriends by creating a fake social media account under the name Heather. The girls learn their boyfriends are (mostly) loyal to them, but when the real Heather shows up at school, their seemingly harmless game has killer consequences.

Actress Kendall Cato plays Jenny aka Heather, who rocks a tiny mini dress and fishnets in the stunning photos above.

Do You Trust Your Boyfriend? premieres on Lifetime Movie Network (LMN) on Thursday, December 16 at 8 pm.