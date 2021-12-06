Derek Blasberg, The Miley Cyrus Pal and Fashion Star You Should Know About, “Remembers”

When superstar Miley Cyrus posts a few pics from seven years back at the ultra hip Art Basel, one of the top comments is from Derek Blasberg, who shows his insider bona fides with the simple reply “I REMEMBER.” It’s a pretty common response for Monsieur Blasberg, who has carved his way through the myriad mazes of art, fashion, celebrity and journalism to arrive at a spot many dream about. That is, at the top!

If you think you keep seeing Derek’s name, it’s because you do! He’s always on the scene. Not only is Derek a top player at YouTube (Head of Fashion and Beauty), he’s also in a senior position at Gagosian, perhaps the world’s most famous art dealer. And, you know, none other than fashion titan Tom Ford wrote the blurb Derek uses to introduce himself on his own website, wherein Mr. Ford calls Derek “funny, adorable, witty, and a great writer” with some other accolades sprinkled between.

Derek is perhaps first and foremost a pro with the pen (he got one of his successful starts writing model bios and later published the well-regarded Classy: Exceptional Advice for the Extremely Modern Lady). But he’s also, importantly, a friend and adviser to celebs of all sorts — and especially of the sorts that shine in the galaxy where the likes of Miley Cyrus sparkle. He’s worked with Reese Witherspoon, Naomi Campbell, Mary-Kate and Ashly Olsen and on and on. So it’s no surprise that none other than design legend Karl Lagerfeld wrote the intro to Derek’s book Harper’s Bazaar: Models.

So that’s a bit of why you keep seeing Derek Blasberg’s name, if you’re bounding around the more beautiful scenes on Instagram and YouTube and…well, wherever things are going on.

Maybe you’ll recognize some of these faces? Anyway, there’s your Blasberg primer!