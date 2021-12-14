Debbie Gibson Sitting on Mr. Big’s Lap Rattles ‘And Just Like That’ Fans

Superstar singer and actress Debbie Gibson is one of the celebrity panelists on Season 2 of I Can See Your Voice with singer/choreographer Paula Abdul, actress Cheryl Hines (Curb Your Enthusiasm), former Cheetah Girl Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, and comedian Nicole Byer, who currently stars in the new NBC sitcom Grand Crew.

Debbie Gibson has met a lot of people during her long standing career. Keep in mind: she was still in high school when she released her first single Only In My Dreams in 1986. Fun fact: when Debbie released her second single Shake Your Love, the music video was choreographed by Paula Abdul.

When Debbie shared the photo above, of her sitting on the lap of Chris Noth aka Mr. Big in Sex and the City and its sequel And Just Like That…, she captioned it: “That time I sang to “Big” in Abu Dhabi!” Even though the photo was from 2007, fans of the show are going wild over the pic. One fan replied: “Why the hell didn’t Carrie call 911?” (Carrie is played by Sarah Jessica Parker.) So many fans are voicing their disappointment over the too-quick disappearance of Big on And Just Like That.

I Can See Your Voice, which is hosted by Ken Jeong (The Masked Singer), airs Tuesdays at 8 pm on FOX.