‘DC Legends of Tomorrow’ Star Serves ‘Hot Chocolate Holiday’ In Lifetime Movie

The protagonist of the Lifetime movie Hot Chocolate Holiday is Colette (Aubrey Reynolds). She runs a coffee shop known for its famous hot chocolate. When a new dessert shop opens in town, Colette initially finds herself at odds with the owner, Marcus (Jonny Swenson), who serves his own special hot chocolate and lures some of Colette’s customers into his shop.

Aubrey Reynolds is known for her roles in films including The Baker (The Baker), Surrounded (Lindsey), and Crossroads (Karen), among others. She most recently appeared as Maude Beaumont in the DC’s Legends of Tomorrow episode ‘Speakeasy Does It’ on the CW Network. See photo above and video below.

Aubrey also looks great as Superman!

Hot Chocolate Holiday premieres on Lifetime on Christmas Eve, Friday, December 24 at 8 pm.